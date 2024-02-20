The 19th Airlift Wing is set to reopen the Hercules Dining Facility, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 30, 2023, after completing a $1.4 million innovation project. Instead of closing the dining facility and transitioning Airmen and Marines to basic allowance for subsistence, the 19th Mission Support Group decided to shift food service operations to Hangar 1080, the base club, until the project was completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:13 Photo ID: 8248843 VIRIN: 231026-F-VL365-1001 Resolution: 5786x3850 Size: 2.69 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hercules DFAC set to reopen after innovation project, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.