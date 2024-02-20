Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hercules DFAC set to reopen after innovation project

    Hercules DFAC set to reopen after innovation project

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Airlift Wing is set to reopen the Hercules Dining Facility, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 30, 2023, after completing a $1.4 million innovation project. Instead of closing the dining facility and transitioning Airmen and Marines to basic allowance for subsistence, the 19th Mission Support Group decided to shift food service operations to Hangar 1080, the base club, until the project was completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:13
    Photo ID: 8248843
    VIRIN: 231026-F-VL365-1001
    Resolution: 5786x3850
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hercules DFAC set to reopen after innovation project, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hercules DFAC set to reopen after innovation project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    19th AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT