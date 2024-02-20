ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 15, 2024) The U.S Naval Academy Native American Heritage Club hosts the Native Youth Leadership Summit (NYLS) in Alumni Hall. The NYLS is designed for youth leaders to meet and develop strategies for improving local and tribal communities through policy development and the resolution process. The summit is a prime opportunity for Native Youth to learn how to become advocates for their communities while networking with their peers and tribal leaders from across Indian Country. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth Aston Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 12:21 Photo ID: 8248356 VIRIN: 240215-N-ID676-1010 Resolution: 2418x1137 Size: 483.58 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Native Youth Leadership Summit [Image 3 of 3], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.