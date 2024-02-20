Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native Youth Leadership Summit [Image 1 of 3]

    Native Youth Leadership Summit

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 15, 2024) The U.S Naval Academy Native American Heritage Club hosts the Native Youth Leadership Summit (NYLS) in Alumni Hall. The NYLS is designed for youth leaders to meet and develop strategies for improving local and tribal communities through policy development and the resolution process. The summit is a prime opportunity for Native Youth to learn how to become advocates for their communities while networking with their peers and tribal leaders from across Indian Country. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 12:21
    VIRIN: 240215-N-ID676-1004
    This work, Native Youth Leadership Summit [Image 3 of 3], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Naval Academy

