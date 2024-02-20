The 366th Fighter Wing holds a Wing Ski Day at Bogus Basin Ski Resort, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2024. The event aimed to boost morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 11:35
|Photo ID:
|8248232
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-RN612-1202
|Resolution:
|3633x2422
|Size:
|964.69 KB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Ski Day at Bogus Basin [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
