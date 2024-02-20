Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Ski Day at Bogus Basin [Image 4 of 6]

    Wing Ski Day at Bogus Basin

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Airman Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 366th Fighter Wing holds a Wing Ski Day at Bogus Basin Ski Resort, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2024. The event aimed to boost morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 11:35
    Photo ID: 8248230
    VIRIN: 240215-F-RN612-1054
    Resolution: 2910x1940
    Size: 900.81 KB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US
    This work, Wing Ski Day at Bogus Basin [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    morale
    ski
    Gunfighter
    snowboard
    366 Fighter Wing
    Wing Ski Day

