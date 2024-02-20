Restoring jets through fabrication and grit

A computer numerical control machine is used to fabricate C-17 Globemaster III components at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb 15, 2024. Maintainers from the 305th Maintenance Squadron completed a five-month fabrication project for a damaged C-17, reaffirming Air Mobility Command’s strategic advance and rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula)

