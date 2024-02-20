Tech. Sgt. Jordan Barfield, 305th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, operates a computer numerical control machine to fabricate C-17 Globemaster III components at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb 15, 2024. Maintainers from the 305th MXS completed a five-month fabrication project for a damaged C-17, reaffirming Air Mobility Command’s strategic advance and rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 11:42
|Photo ID:
|8248222
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-PP189-1018
|Resolution:
|4773x3176
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Restoring jets through fabrication and grit [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Restoring jets through fabrication and grit
