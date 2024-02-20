Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restoring jets through fabrication and grit [Image 2 of 5]

    Restoring jets through fabrication and grit

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Gavin Remp, 305th Maintenance Squadron [DUTY TITLE], assesses damage to a C-17 Globemaster III panel at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb 15, 2024. Maintainers from the 305th MXS completed a five-month fabrication project for a damaged C-17, reaffirming Air Mobility Command’s strategic advance and rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula)

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    305th Air Mobility Wing
    Fabrication
    Aircraft
    Maintenance
    305th Maintenance Squadron

