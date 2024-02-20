305th AMW hosts Sean's Room volunteer appreciation dinner

The 305th Air Mobility Wing command team hosts an appreciation dinner for Sean’s Room volunteers at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024. Modeled after Sean’s House, a program based in Newark, Del., Sean’s Room offers a safe peer-to-peer environment for JB MDL personnel to receive mental health support and maintain confidentiality as required by law. Sean’s House was originally founded by Christopher Locke after he tragically lost his son, Sean, to suicide in 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)

