    305th AMW hosts Sean's Room volunteer appreciation dinner [Image 2 of 7]

    305th AMW hosts Sean's Room volunteer appreciation dinner

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    The 305th Air Mobility Wing command team hosts an appreciation dinner for Sean’s Room volunteers at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024. Modeled after Sean’s House, a program based in Newark, Del., Sean’s Room offers a safe peer-to-peer environment for JB MDL personnel to receive mental health support and maintain confidentiality as required by law. Sean’s House was originally founded by Christopher Locke after he tragically lost his son, Sean, to suicide in 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 09:48
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Mental Health
    JBMDL
    305th AMW
    Warrior Heart
    Sean's Room

