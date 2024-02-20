Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officials highlight professional accreditation during National Engineers Week

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lt. Col. Robert W. Green (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, and Ben Rohrbach (Far Left), Nashville District Engineering and Construction Division chief, recognize the newest licensed professionals affixed onto the “Registered Professional Personnel” board Feb. 20, 2024, at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    USACE
    Nashville District
    National Engineers Week
    Ben Rohrbach
    Lt. Col. Robert Green
    Professional Engineering License

