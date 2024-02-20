U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Attends INDUS-X

Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participates in a panel during the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit in New Delhi on Feb. 21, 2024. INDUS-X is an initiative between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Indian Ministry of Defense to expand strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation between the two countries’ governments, businesses and academic institutions. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

