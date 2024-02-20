Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Attends INDUS-X

    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Attends INDUS-X

    INDIA

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Shri Giridhar Aramane, Defence Secretary of India, and Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, present winners of the Joint Challenge Awards with certificates during the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit in New Delhi on Feb. 21, 2024. INDUS-X is an initiative between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Indian Ministry of Defense to expand strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation between the two countries’ governments, businesses and academic institutions. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Attends INDUS-X [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    India
    INDOPACOM
    INDUS

