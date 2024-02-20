Troy Roberts is U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command’s senior command representative and the director of the CECOM Forward Element for Europe and Africa. Roberts is set to retire this year with 35 years of service as a civilian Army employee. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
CECOM senior command representative for Europe set to retire with 35 years of service
