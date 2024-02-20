Troy Roberts is U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command’s senior command representative and the director of the CECOM Forward Element for Europe and Africa. Pictured here, Roberts receives an award from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade for his seven years of service in Europe while attached to the 405th AFSB. Roberts is set to leave Europe this month, return to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, and retire.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 05:04 Photo ID: 8247870 VIRIN: 240221-A-SM279-5895 Resolution: 3805x2683 Size: 1.26 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: SIERRA VISTA, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CECOM senior command representative for Europe set to retire with 35 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.