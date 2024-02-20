Troy Roberts, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command’s senior command representative and the director of the CECOM Forward Element for Europe and Africa, poses for a photo in Grafenwoehr, Germany, in 2023. The combat unit Roberts was supporting was having issues with the communications package used to locate friendly and enemy forces, and CECOM was there to assist. Roberts is set to retire this year with 35 years of service. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 05:04 Photo ID: 8247869 VIRIN: 240221-A-SM279-7183 Resolution: 2848x2029 Size: 1.65 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: SIERRA VISTA, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CECOM senior command representative for Europe set to retire with 35 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.