CECOM senior command representative for Europe set to retire with 35 years of service

Troy Roberts, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command’s senior command representative and the director of the CECOM Forward Element for Europe and Africa, (on left) headed up a team of engineers at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, tasked with building an extensive communications suite. Roberts is set to retire this year. He was a civilian Army employee for 35 years. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
