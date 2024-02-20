Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Visits Chief of Sasebo Coast Guard Office [Image 1 of 5]

    CFAS Visits Chief of Sasebo Coast Guard Office

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Japan Coast Guard Capt. Akinori Inoue, chief of Sasebo Coast Guard Office, during a meeting at Inoue’s office in Sasebo, Japan Feb. 15, 2024. Fontaine visited Inoue to discuss mutual issues and ways to strengthen the partnership between the U.S. Navy and Japan Coast Guard in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 02:07
    Photo ID: 8247808
    VIRIN: 240215-N-II719-1005
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    SASEBO
    CFAS

