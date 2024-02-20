240218-N-PN185-1025 – Blacksburg, Virginia (Feb. 18, 2024) – The United States Navy Band performs the final concert of the unit’s 2024 national tour at Viriginia Tech University. The Navy Band traveled 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, and performed 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 00:11
|Photo ID:
|8247714
|VIRIN:
|240218-N-PN185-1025
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|27.78 MB
|Location:
|BLACKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University [Image 28 of 28], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT