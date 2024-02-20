Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University [Image 24 of 28]

    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University

    BLACKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown  

    U.S. Navy Band

    240218-N-PN185-1024 – Blacksburg, Virginia (Feb. 18, 2024) – Flute / piccolo instrumentalists (front to back) Musician 1st Class Elena Yakovleva, from Kaliningrad, Russia, Musician 1st Class Alyssa Primeau, from Troy, Michigan, Musician 1st Class Ashleigh Leas, from San Antonio, Texas, and Musician 1st Class Brittany Marod, from Liberty, Mississippi, perform on the final concert of the United States Navy Band 2024 national tour at Viriginia Tech University. The Navy Band traveled 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, and performed 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 00:11
