United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University

240218-N-PN185-1023 – Blacksburg, Virginia (Feb. 18, 2024) – The United States Navy Band performs the final concert of the unit’s 2024 national tour at Viriginia Tech University. The Navy Band traveled 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, and performed 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

