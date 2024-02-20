United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University

240218-N-PN185-1002 – Blacksburg, Virginia (Feb. 18, 2024) - Musician 1st Class Brittany Marod, from Liberty, Mississippi, performs on the final concert of the United States Navy Band 2024 national tour at Viriginia Tech University. The Navy Band traveled 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, and performed 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

Date Taken: 02.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 Location: BLACKSBURG, VA, US