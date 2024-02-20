Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University [Image 17 of 28]

    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University

    BLACKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown  

    U.S. Navy Band

    240218-N-PN185-1017 – Blacksburg, Virginia (Feb. 18, 2024) – Members of the United States Navy Band perform the final concert of the unit’s 2024 national tour at Viriginia Tech University. The Navy Band traveled 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, and performed 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 00:11
    Photo ID: 8247706
    VIRIN: 240218-N-PN185-1017
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 21.34 MB
    Location: BLACKSBURG, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University [Image 28 of 28], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University
    United States Navy Band Performs at Virginia Tech University

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT