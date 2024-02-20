31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training

The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) pushes forward with the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 31, 2024. The Navy and U.S. Marine Corps “blue-green team” work together to enable complex ship-to-shore movements in support of a variety of training while underway. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA by Cpl Tyler Andrews