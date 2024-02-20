Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training [Image 10 of 10]

    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) pushes forward with the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 31, 2024. The Navy and U.S. Marine Corps “blue-green team” work together to enable complex ship-to-shore movements in support of a variety of training while underway. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 22:58
    Photo ID: 8247594
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH53E
    31st MEU
    Ie Shima
    3d MARDIV
    Parachute Operations
    USS America

