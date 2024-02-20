Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training [Image 8 of 10]

    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training

    IEJIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, transport in a CH-53E Super Stallion in preparation for parachute operations above Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2024. The training enables infantry Marines to become proficient in complex ship-to-shore movements while underway with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 22:58
    Photo ID: 8247592
    VIRIN: 240131-M-WE079-1080
    Resolution: 1512x1008
    Size: 369.76 KB
    Location: IEJIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training
    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training
    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training
    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training
    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training
    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training
    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training
    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training
    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training
    31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH53E
    31st MEU
    Ie Shima
    3d MARDIV
    Parachute Operations
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT