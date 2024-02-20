31st MEU conducts Ie Shima parachute operations training

U.S. Marines Corps Cpl. Jordan Adams, an infantry Marine with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, disembarks a CH-53E Super Stallion in preparation for parachute operations training at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2024. The training enables infantry Marines to become proficient in complex ship-to-shore movements while underway with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Adams is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

