DPAA visits Aliamanu Middle School

Students at Aliamanu Middle School participate in a simulated underwater recovery scenario during a DPAA visit to Aliamanu Middle School, Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 16, 2024. The agency participated in its second Student Summit Career Day to engage with the local community and educate students on identification and recovery operations. Forensic anthropologists, underwater and terrestrial archaeologists and isotope preparation scientists led students through simulated hands-on techniques and briefs to share more about the agency’s mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd)

