    DPAA visits Aliamanu Middle School [Image 12 of 14]

    DPAA visits Aliamanu Middle School

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Ms. Krystal Estrada, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) forensic anthropologist, teaches students how the agency is able to identify missing personnel during a DPAA visit to Aliamanu Middle School, Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 16, 2024. The agency participated in its second Student Summit Career Day to engage with the local community and educate students on identification and recovery operations. Forensic anthropologists, underwater and terrestrial archaeologists and isotope preparation scientists led students through simulated hands-on techniques and briefs to share more about the agency’s mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 18:38
    Photo ID: 8247372
    VIRIN: 240216-A-TF240-1330
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.03 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA visits Aliamanu Middle School [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Anthony Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Science
    Forensic
    Students
    DPAA

