104th BEB Shadow Launch

An AAI RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial vehicle is launched by U.S. Army Soldiers of Delta Co., 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, Feb. 19, at McGregor Base Camp, New Mexico. The 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, is conducting training exercises at multiple sites on Fort Bliss, Texas in preparation for deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kyle Marr)

Date Taken: 02.19.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 Location: FORT BLISS, NM, US