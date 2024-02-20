Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th BEB Shadow Launch [Image 6 of 12]

    104th BEB Shadow Launch

    FORT BLISS, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Henry and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Hedges, assigned to Delta Co., 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, make adjustments on the AAI RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial vehicle, Feb. 19, at McGregor Base Camp, New Mexico. The 44th IBCT is conducting training exercises at multiple sites on Fort Bliss, Texas in preparation for deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8247066
    VIRIN: 240219-A-RX235-6205
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th BEB Shadow Launch [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Bruce Daddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    44th IBCT
    AAI RQ -7 Shadow

