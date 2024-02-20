Lighting the way; 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Working With Weasels

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Kitten, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) electrical systems specialist, and Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing deputy commander, restore a light fixture at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. 20th CES Airmen are capable engineers ready to build, sustain and protect facilities and installations anytime anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

