From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing (FW) deputy commander, and Airman 1st Class Justin Kitten, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) electrical systems specialist, reconnect wiring at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. Kitten demonstrated how to safely reconnect electrical wiring with a wiring nut. Working through a common repair gave 20th FW leadership an idea of how allocated resources are used by 20th CES Airmen and how they streamline daily tasks to meet mission requirements efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 15:33 Photo ID: 8247056 VIRIN: 240131-F-QY889-1060 Resolution: 4106x2933 Size: 6.85 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lighting the way; 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Working With Weasels [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.