Lighting the way; 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Working With Weasels

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing (FW) deputy commander, replaces the ballast on a light fixture during a Working with Weasels visit at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. Working through a common repair alongside 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) electrical systems Airmen gave 20th FW leadership an idea of how allocated resources are used by 20th CES Airmen and how they streamline daily tasks to meet mission requirements efficiently.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

