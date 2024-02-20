104th BEB Shadow Launch

U.S. Army Soldiers of Delta Co., 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, make preparations to launch the AAI RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial vehicle, Feb. 19, at McGregor Base Camp, New Mexico. The 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, is conducting training exercises at multiple sites on Fort Bliss, Texas in preparation for deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

