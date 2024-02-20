Lighting the way; 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Working With Weasels

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Kitten, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) electrical systems specialist, strips an electrical wire Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. 20th CES electrical systems Airmen are trained technicians who protect, preserve and improve facilities and infrastructure across the installation, continually improving the 20th Fighter Wing’s operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

