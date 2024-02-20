Lighting the way; 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Working With Weasels

A light fixture is deconstructed for repair by the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. 20th CES electrical systems Airmen are experts in troubleshooting electrical problems with a step-by-step process that discovers and resolves issues in the most effective way, delivering functional lighting systems to facilities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

