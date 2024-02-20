Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lighting the way; 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Working With Weasels [Image 2 of 7]

    Lighting the way; 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Working With Weasels

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A light fixture is deconstructed for repair by the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. 20th CES electrical systems Airmen are experts in troubleshooting electrical problems with a step-by-step process that discovers and resolves issues in the most effective way, delivering functional lighting systems to facilities across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    This work, Lighting the way; 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Working With Weasels [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Electrical
    20th FW
    20th CES
    Working With Weasels

