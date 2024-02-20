Lighting the way; 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Working With Weasels

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Kitten, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) electrical systems specialist, explains his daily responsibilities to Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing deputy commander, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. 20th CES electrical systems Airmen are responsible for keeping facilities operational and within building code standards, enabling members to complete the mission safely across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

