NIOC Pensacola's Warrior of the Week for 12-16 February 2024 was CWT2 Burton from Minnesota.
CWT2 Burton has been in the Navy for three years and has been a part of NIOC Pensacola for a year and a half. Petty Officer Burton has been instrumental in maintaining his team’s equipment, and played a pivotal role in coordinating and setting up the necessary hardware for a recent team assessment. He is also qualified in three separate job roles, a rare feat for any Sailor. Congratulations and well done, CWT2 Burton!
Fun Fact: CWT2 Burton holds a Long Jump record of 22ft 6in – the length of an Orca!
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 13:12
|Photo ID:
|8246745
|VIRIN:
|240216-N-IU123-9924
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
