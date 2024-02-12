Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Weber 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    NIOC Pensacola's Warrior of the Week for 12-16 February 2024 was CWT2 Burton from Minnesota.

    CWT2 Burton has been in the Navy for three years and has been a part of NIOC Pensacola for a year and a half. Petty Officer Burton has been instrumental in maintaining his team’s equipment, and played a pivotal role in coordinating and setting up the necessary hardware for a recent team assessment. He is also qualified in three separate job roles, a rare feat for any Sailor. Congratulations and well done, CWT2 Burton!

    Fun Fact: CWT2 Burton holds a Long Jump record of 22ft 6in – the length of an Orca!

