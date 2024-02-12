NIOC Pensacola's Warrior of the Week for 12-16 February 2024 was CWT2 Burton from Minnesota.



CWT2 Burton has been in the Navy for three years and has been a part of NIOC Pensacola for a year and a half. Petty Officer Burton has been instrumental in maintaining his team’s equipment, and played a pivotal role in coordinating and setting up the necessary hardware for a recent team assessment. He is also qualified in three separate job roles, a rare feat for any Sailor. Congratulations and well done, CWT2 Burton!



Fun Fact: CWT2 Burton holds a Long Jump record of 22ft 6in – the length of an Orca!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 13:12 Photo ID: 8246745 VIRIN: 240216-N-IU123-9924 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.9 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by PO3 Sarah Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.