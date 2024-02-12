White Bayou update – Comite River Diversion

Construction is at 85% complete for COM18-White Bayou. The contractor is currently installing berms on north and south sides of the channel as well as finalizing the placement of rock. Substantial completion for the project is anticipated for Spring 2024.

