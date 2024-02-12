Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    White Bayou update – Comite River Diversion

    White Bayou update – Comite River Diversion

    ZACHARY, LA, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Construction is at 85% complete for COM18-White Bayou. The contractor is currently installing berms on north and south sides of the channel as well as finalizing the placement of rock. Substantial completion for the project is anticipated for Spring 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 12:09
    Photo ID: 8246625
    VIRIN: 240207-A-EV636-6631
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: ZACHARY, LA, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White Bayou update – Comite River Diversion, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Comite River Diversion
    Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT