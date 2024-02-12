Spc. Tyler Becker, a public affairs specialist assigned to Alpha Company, Headquarters Support Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, instructs Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company and Headquarters Support Company, Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" on different photography techniques during a Unit Public Affairs Representative course while at North Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 18, 2024. The course provided instruction and a practical application of basic Public Affairs operations to non-Public Affairs soldiers throughout the Division's units. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class John Angelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 11:21 Photo ID: 8246541 VIRIN: 240218-Z-DY230-1466 Resolution: 5409x3606 Size: 1.78 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.