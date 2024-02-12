Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens [Image 1 of 2]

    Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Angelo 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Spc. Tyler Becker, a public affairs specialist assigned to Alpha Company, Headquarters Support Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, instructs Soldiers with the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" on different photography techniques during a Unit Public Affairs Representative course while at North Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 18, 2024. The course provided instruction and a practical application of basic Public Affairs operations to non-Public Affairs soldiers throughout the Division's units. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class John Angelo)

    Red Bulls; Minnesota National Guard; National Guard; Fort Cavazos; Deployment; UPAR

