Spc. Tyler Becker, a public affairs specialist assigned to Alpha Company, Headquarters Support Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, instructs Soldiers with the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" on different photography techniques during a Unit Public Affairs Representative course while at North Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 18, 2024. The course provided instruction and a practical application of basic Public Affairs operations to non-Public Affairs soldiers throughout the Division's units. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class John Angelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 11:21 Photo ID: 8246536 VIRIN: 240218-Z-DE783-2494 Resolution: 5663x3775 Size: 3.88 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens [Image 2 of 2], by SFC John Angelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.