Spc. Tyler Becker, a public affairs specialist assigned to Alpha Company, Headquarters Support Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, instructs Soldiers with the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" on different photography techniques during a Unit Public Affairs Representative course while at North Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 18, 2024. The course provided instruction and a practical application of basic Public Affairs operations to non-Public Affairs soldiers throughout the Division's units. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class John Angelo)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 11:21
|Photo ID:
|8246536
|VIRIN:
|240218-Z-DE783-2494
|Resolution:
|5663x3775
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers embrace photography; Red Bulls practice capturing stories through the lens [Image 2 of 2], by SFC John Angelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT