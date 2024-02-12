USS Somerset Leads Stretcher Bearer Training with 15th MEU Underway

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Diana Elston, an Alabama native assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), assesses a simulated casualty during a medical training event aboard Somerset while underway in the Philippine Sea Feb. 14, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

