    USS Somerset Leads Stretcher Bearer Training with 15th MEU Underway [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Somerset Leads Stretcher Bearer Training with 15th MEU Underway

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Diana Elston, an Alabama native assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), assesses a simulated casualty during a medical training event aboard Somerset while underway in the Philippine Sea Feb. 14, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 10:57
    Photo ID: 8246527
    VIRIN: 240214-M-PO838-1165
    Resolution: 7643x5098
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Somerset Leads Stretcher Bearer Training with 15th MEU Underway [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Medical
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    15th MEU
    Somerset
    Casualty Care
    Blue-Green Team

