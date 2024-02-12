NMCB 11 Seabees depart for deployment

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chris Archer, commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, welcomes Seabees assigned to NMCB 11 after their arrival in Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 17, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to the TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

