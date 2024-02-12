NMCB 11 Seabees depart for deployment

U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 line up to board a flight on the Air National Guard Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 16, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to the TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

