Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 Seabees depart for deployment [Image 1 of 2]

    NMCB 11 Seabees depart for deployment

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 line up to board a flight on the Air National Guard Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 16, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to the TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 08:54
    Photo ID: 8246352
    VIRIN: 240216-N-VF045-1015
    Resolution: 5045x3363
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 Seabees depart for deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 Seabees depart for deployment
    NMCB 11 Seabees depart for deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    seabees
    arrival
    nmcb 133
    Deployment
    NMCB 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT