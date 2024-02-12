Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM 165, USS Somerset Maintain Flight Readiness [Image 7 of 7]

    VMM 165, USS Somerset Maintain Flight Readiness

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Reyvin Olaes, a native of the Philippines assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), directs a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during routine flight operations aboard Somerset in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 15, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 06:29
    Photo ID: 8246197
    VIRIN: 240215-M-HP224-1250
    Resolution: 8127x4571
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM 165, USS Somerset Maintain Flight Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM 165, USS Somerset Maintain Flight Readiness
    VMM 165, USS Somerset Maintain Flight Readiness
    VMM 165, USS Somerset Maintain Flight Readiness
    VMM 165, USS Somerset Maintain Flight Readiness
    VMM 165, USS Somerset Maintain Flight Readiness
    VMM 165, USS Somerset Maintain Flight Readiness
    VMM 165, USS Somerset Maintain Flight Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    15th MEU
    Philippine Sea
    Flight Deck
    Helicopter
    Naval Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT