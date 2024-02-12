VMM 165, USS Somerset Maintain Flight Readiness

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Reyvin Olaes, a native of the Philippines assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), monitors a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during routine flight operations aboard Somerset while underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 15, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

