USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 19, 2024) Sailors man the helm in the pilot house while Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) in the South China Sea, Feb. 19. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. USNS John Ericsson is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who in coordination with Commander, Task Force 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

