SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct a mass egress training drill in the South China Sea, Feb. 17. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 05:59 Photo ID: 8246185 VIRIN: 240217-N-YS413-1032 Resolution: 5439x3626 Size: 930.28 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn Conducts Egress Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.