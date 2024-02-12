SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct a mass egress training drill in the South China Sea, Feb. 17. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 05:59
|Photo ID:
|8246184
|VIRIN:
|240217-N-YS413-1010
|Resolution:
|5675x3783
|Size:
|868.15 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn Conducts Egress Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
