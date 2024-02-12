Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 Seabees fly with 1108th Aviation Group [Image 7 of 7]

    NMCB 11 Seabees fly with 1108th Aviation Group

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Equipment Operator Constructionman Grant Sanford rides a UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 1108th Aviation Group in the air above Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 14, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Hong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 01:38
    Photo ID: 8246017
    VIRIN: 240214-N-VF045-1116
    Resolution: 5147x3431
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 Seabees fly with 1108th Aviation Group [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 Seabees fly with 1108th Aviation Group
    NMCB 11 Seabees fly with 1108th Aviation Group
    NMCB 11 Seabees fly with 1108th Aviation Group
    NMCB 11 Seabees fly with 1108th Aviation Group
    NMCB 11 Seabees fly with 1108th Aviation Group
    NMCB 11 Seabees fly with 1108th Aviation Group
    NMCB 11 Seabees fly with 1108th Aviation Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mississippi
    helo
    gulfport
    NMCB 11
    avcrad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT